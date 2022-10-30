Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $7.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNG. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE STNG opened at $46.86 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,158,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

