Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.3 %

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.