Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 250” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.53. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 472.39.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

