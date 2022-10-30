Stride, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Stride stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Stride by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

