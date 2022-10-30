DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

