DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
DoubleDown Interactive Trading Down 0.3 %
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.