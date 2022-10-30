Barclays Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$100.53 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$86.12 and a 1-year high of C$106.93. The stock has a market cap of C$93.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5704557 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. Insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

