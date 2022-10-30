Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $77,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,388 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPAR opened at $9.94 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

