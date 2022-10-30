Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

