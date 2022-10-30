Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 124,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Forrester Research Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $798.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.68 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

