Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares worth $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.