Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Grows By 34.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,520,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 107,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.