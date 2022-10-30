Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $285.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $823,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

