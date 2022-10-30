High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

