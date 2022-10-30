Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Grows By 35.7%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 10,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.70 on Friday. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -350.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 319.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 860,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 655,200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

