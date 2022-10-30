UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$117.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.06.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$100.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5704557 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

