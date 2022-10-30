Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.93 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Biogen Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

