Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 39.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Featured Stories

