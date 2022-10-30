Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $33.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $31.78. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $33.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $48.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,589.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

