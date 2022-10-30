Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$157.28.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$162.04 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The firm has a market cap of C$109.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.