Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

