Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €96.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.36 and its 200 day moving average is €62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

