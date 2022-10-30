Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

CADE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

