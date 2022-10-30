Brokers Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Up 3.5 %

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Pentair by 37.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.