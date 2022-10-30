JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.78 and a 200-day moving average of €90.13. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.