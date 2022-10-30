Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

