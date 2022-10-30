Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 2,913,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,282.9 days.
Zalando Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Zalando has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $90.58.
Zalando Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLDSF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.