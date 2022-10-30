Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 2,913,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,282.9 days.

Zalando Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Zalando has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $90.58.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

