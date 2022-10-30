Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XJNGF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

