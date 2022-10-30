Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PJT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE:PJT opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

