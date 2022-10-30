JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

ADS stock opened at €99.35 ($101.38) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.21.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.