Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £99.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,988.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,948.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,809.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

