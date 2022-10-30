Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 4,280 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).
Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %
ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,988.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,948.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,809.42.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
