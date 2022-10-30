Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 4,280 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,988.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,948.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,809.42.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 86.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

