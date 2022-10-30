Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £36.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,637.50. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.95.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.