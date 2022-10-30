Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 578.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 581.01.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

