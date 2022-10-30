JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,900” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,418.50 ($29.22) on Thursday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £173.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 574.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

