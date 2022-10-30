Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Softcat Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,147 ($13.86) on Thursday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,026 ($24.48). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,249.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.59.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
