Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,147 ($13.86) on Thursday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,026 ($24.48). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,249.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.59.

Softcat Increases Dividend

Softcat Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 29.20 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.