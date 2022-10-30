Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.37) to GBX 6,750 ($81.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.82).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,678 ($68.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,187.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.