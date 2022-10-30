Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

