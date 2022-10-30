Berenberg Bank Lowers Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 26 ($0.31).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
