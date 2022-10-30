Berenberg Bank Lowers Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 26 ($0.31).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

