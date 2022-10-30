The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($81.56) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

