Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Decreases By 13.0%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

