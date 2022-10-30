Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,483,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 2,868,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.5 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

