Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,249,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 3,646,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.1 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyi Solar (XNYIF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.