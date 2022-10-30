Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,249,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 3,646,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.1 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

