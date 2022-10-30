OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.