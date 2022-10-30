Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Loews by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

