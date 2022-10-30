Transcat (TRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $620.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 67.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 13,771.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

