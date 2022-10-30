SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.10 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 276.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.