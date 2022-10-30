Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

ETR DHER opened at €32.74 ($33.41) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of €131.50 ($134.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.57.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

