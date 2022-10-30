The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Chemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $464,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 503.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,573.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 332,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 218.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

