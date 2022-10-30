Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.5 %

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

