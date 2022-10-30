Robert W. Baird Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $30.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Revolve Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of RVLV opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

